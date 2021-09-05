Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 75,000 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.36. 319,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

