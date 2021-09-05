Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 8,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 2,091,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

