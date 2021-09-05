Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 51.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 924,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

