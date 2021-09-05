Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.83. 373,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

