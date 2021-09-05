Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,125,000 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 25.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.63% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,355,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,461,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.84. 13,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

