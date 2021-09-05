Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. 21,313,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,711,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

