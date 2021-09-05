Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,684,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

