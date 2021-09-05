IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Position in Global Beta Momentum-Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GBGR)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its position in shares of Global Beta Momentum-Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GBGR) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 24.62% of Global Beta Momentum-Growth ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Beta Momentum-Growth ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Global Beta Momentum-Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

