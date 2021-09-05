Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Impel NeuroPharma traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 55871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.