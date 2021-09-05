Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 273,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

