IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.66.

IMV stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.