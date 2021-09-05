Independence Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Independence’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Independence had issued 43,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Independence has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Get Independence alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $750,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.