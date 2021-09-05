Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NGVT stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

