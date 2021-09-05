Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

