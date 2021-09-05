Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Purchases A$48,000.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 60,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

