Insider Buying: Hansa Trust A Shares (LON:HANA) Insider Buys £99,645 in Stock

Hansa Trust A Shares (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon purchased 45,500 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £99,645 ($130,186.83).

Shares of Hansa Trust A Shares stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. Hansa Trust A Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of £265.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.52.

Hansa Trust A Shares Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

