Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $386,832.60 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $386,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,892 shares in the company, valued at $80,034,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.