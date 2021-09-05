Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $386,832.60 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $386,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,892 shares in the company, valued at $80,034,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

