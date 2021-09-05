Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,058,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $2,058,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,365,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

