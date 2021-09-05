Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50.

On Friday, July 9th, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00.

DECK opened at $410.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.45 and its 200-day moving average is $359.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

