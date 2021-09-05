Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 55,212 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.83. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

