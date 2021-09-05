Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,217,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,660,092.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

eXp World stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

