Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $385.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.22 and its 200 day moving average is $337.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

