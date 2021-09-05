Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $132,811.20 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nkarta stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $953.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

