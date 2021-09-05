Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sells 871 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of OLMA opened at $29.42 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
