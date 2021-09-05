Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sells 871 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OLMA opened at $29.42 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

