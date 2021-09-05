Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $65,790.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

