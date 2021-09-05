Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total transaction of $342,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.80 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,030,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 24.1% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

