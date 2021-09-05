Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 26,794 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

