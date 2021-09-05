Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

IFCZF opened at $138.33 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $142.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

