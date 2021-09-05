Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

