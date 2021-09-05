Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

