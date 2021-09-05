Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACEV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.89 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

