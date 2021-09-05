Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

