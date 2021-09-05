Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

IPL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.97. 831,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,172. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.99. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$21.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

