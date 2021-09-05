InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

