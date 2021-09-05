InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

