Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $178.43.

