Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.73.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

