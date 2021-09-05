Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

