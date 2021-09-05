iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

