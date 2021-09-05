iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.99 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

