iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

