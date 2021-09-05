iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 294,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,357,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

