J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.62 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.