J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 409.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

FVAL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.