J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

