J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,057 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

