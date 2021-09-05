J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $272.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $275.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.