J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

NYSE GNRC opened at $453.75 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.14 and a 200-day moving average of $361.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

