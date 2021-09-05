Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $828,778.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.