Jefferies Financial Group Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.96.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.